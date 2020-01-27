Stock up on electrolyte powder in today’s Gold Box from $16.50 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packs. You can grab a 16-pack of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder for $17.43 or $16.56 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just be sure to cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want regularly deliveries. Regularly $25, we have seen deals in the $19 range previously with today’s offer being one of the lowest we have tracked. This electrolyte powder provides the same “hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water.” It apparently contains “three times” the amount of electrolytes in “traditional sports drinks with less than half the sugar and calories.” You’ll also find 11 essential vitamins and minerals to help supercharge your 2020 fitness regimen. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the Passion fruit and Acai berry flavors at the same price as the deal above. However, if you’re already familiar with and enjoy these Liquid I.V. Hydration Multipliers, there are larger 48-pack options on sale from $45.50 or less today. That’s an even better per-pack price, especially considering they regularly sell for $65 and carry the same great ratings.

While we are talking health supplements and your new year workout plan, you’ll definitely want to visit this morning’s Gold Box protein sale. Featuring brands like ON, Quest, and Vega, there are loads of notable offers on protein powders, bars, pre-workout formulas, and much more from $9.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder:

Three times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks with less than half the sugar and calories. Contains 11 essential minerals and vitamins & more Vitamin C than an orange, more potassium than a banana. 110% Daily Value of Vitamin C, B3, B5, B6, and B12

