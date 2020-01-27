Amazon protein powder/bar sale from $9: ON, Vega, Quest, more (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off protein powders, bars, and pre-workout formula. With deals starting from under $9, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Featuring deals on highly-rated products from trusted brands like Optimum Nutrition, Vega, Quest, and others, this is a great time to stock up for the new year. That includes protein powders and bars, pre-workout mixtures, Amino energy drinks, BCAAs, and more. Head below the fold for some of our top picks from the sale.
Top Picks from the Sale:
***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below to drop your total down even more.
- 65-servings ON Amino Energy Fruit $27.50 (Reg. $33+)
- 29-Oz. Vega Protein & Energy Coffee $25 (Reg. $40)
- 25-Oz. Quest Peanut Butter Protein Powder $19 (Reg. $26+)
- 20-servings Vega Sport Post-Workout $17 (Reg. $27+)
- 12-Lbs. Dymatize Mass Gainer Protein $37.50 (Reg. $47)
- 12-Pack Quest Choc-Hazelnut Protein Bars $15 (Reg. $21)
- And much more…
Speaking of gear to help you meet your new year fitness goals, we also have Amazon’s new Alexa-enabled Echo Buds on sale for the first time as well as Anker’s latest AirPods-esque earbuds at under $50. But there is still time to grab the Apple AirPods Pro at the Amazon all-time low too.
Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars:
- The Quest Chocolate Hazelnut protein bar is loaded with decadent chocolate Hazelnut flavor with chocolate chunks and real hazelnuts inside.
- Made with complete, dairy-based protein Isolates.
- 20g Protein, 4g Net Carbs, 1g of sugar and 14g of fiber per bar.
- No added sugar and keto-friendly protein bar
- Certified gluten-free
