Amazon protein powder/bar sale from $9: ON, Vega, Quest, more (Up to 30% off)

- Jan. 27th 2020 9:02 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off protein powders, bars, and pre-workout formula. With deals starting from under $9, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Featuring deals on highly-rated products from trusted brands like Optimum Nutrition, Vega, Quest, and others, this is a great time to stock up for the new year. That includes protein powders and bars, pre-workout mixtures, Amino energy drinks, BCAAs, and more. Head below the fold for some of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below to drop your total down even more.

Speaking of gear to help you meet your new year fitness goals, we also have Amazon’s new Alexa-enabled Echo Buds on sale for the first time as well as Anker’s latest AirPods-esque earbuds at under $50. But there is still time to grab the Apple AirPods Pro at the Amazon all-time low too.

Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars:

  • The Quest Chocolate Hazelnut protein bar is loaded with decadent chocolate Hazelnut flavor with chocolate chunks and real hazelnuts inside.
  • Made with complete, dairy-based protein Isolates.
  • 20g Protein, 4g Net Carbs, 1g of sugar and 14g of fiber per bar.
  • No added sugar and keto-friendly protein bar
  • Certified gluten-free

