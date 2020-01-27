Amazon protein powder/bar sale from $9: ON, Vega, Quest, more (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off protein powders, bars, and pre-workout formula. With deals starting from under $9, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Featuring deals on highly-rated products from trusted brands like Optimum Nutrition, Vega, Quest, and others, this is a great time to stock up for the new year. That includes protein powders and bars, pre-workout mixtures, Amino energy drinks, BCAAs, and more. Head below the fold for some of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below to drop your total down even more.

Quest Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Bars:

The Quest Chocolate Hazelnut protein bar is loaded with decadent chocolate Hazelnut flavor with chocolate chunks and real hazelnuts inside.

Made with complete, dairy-based protein Isolates.

20g Protein, 4g Net Carbs, 1g of sugar and 14g of fiber per bar.

No added sugar and keto-friendly protein bar

Certified gluten-free

