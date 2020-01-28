Add these 8-bit Mega Man Figure Sets to your collection from $5.50 (Reg. $10)

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on official Mega Man figure sets. You can score the 2-pack Mega Man Classic 8-Bit Figure Set (Mega Man Vs. Guts Man) for $5.90. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, this set has been sliding down in price since the tail end of last year and has now landed at the Amazon all-time low. This collector’s battle pack includes 8-bit editions of Mega Man and Guts Man — one of the iconic robot masters from the original game. Featuring multiple points of articulation, each of these packs feature removable accessory pieces and collectible packaging. Rated 4+ stars. More Blue Bomber deals down below the fold.

We also spotted the Mega Man Vs. Fire Man set for slightly less at $5.55 Prime shipped. That’s within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Much of the same pricing comparison applies to the Mega Man Vs. Electric Man option as well which is now down at $5.83 Prime shipped.

When it comes to Mega Man collectibles and the like, today’s offers are about as affordable as it gets. However, you might want to consider dropping a few bucks on these round magnets with adhesive backings to turn today’s figures in to the greatest Mega Man fridge magnets out there.

Mega Man Classic 8-Bit Figure Set:

The collector battle packs include 8-bit versions of Mega Man and an iconic robot master.

Each 8-bit figure will feature multiple points of articulation.

Removable accessory pieces, and premium packaging.

Recreate the memorable robot master battles from the video game series.

Collect them all! for ages 3+

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!