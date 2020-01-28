Save on Chromebooks, monitors, more at Amazon from $64 (today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers various laptops, monitors, and Chromebooks from $63.99 shipped. Our top pick from today’s sale is the HP 14-inch Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $179. That’s down from the usual $280 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Notable features here include a 1080p display with a full 180-degree hinge, 2.2GHz AMD Dual-Core processor, 4GB worth of RAM and a 32GB hard drive. Over 8-hours of battery life rounds out the notable specs here. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout today is HP’s 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor at $79.99. It typically goes for $100 at Amazon. This monitor features a 21.5-inch full HD display with a sleek design to go along with it. You’ll get both HDMI and VGA support to connect various devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals in today’s sale can be found right here, including various monitors, PCs, and more.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

  • Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience
  • Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation
  • Processor: AMD Dual-Core a4-9120, 2. 2GHz up to 2. 5GHz
  • Display: 14. 0-Inch diagonal Full HD antiglare IPS WLED-backlit Display (1920×1080)
  • Memory: 4 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM (not upgradable).Bluetooth 4.2

