Arlo Pro 3 security cameras discounted to new lows today, more from $130

Today only, Woot offers various Arlo Pro security camera systems on sale from $129.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Arlo Pro 3 bundle with two cameras for $349.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $500 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention. Notable features here include a wire-free and weather-resistant design, which makes it easy to stick these cameras up just about anywhere. You’ll receive 2K feeds with HDR support across the board so you can easily zoom in on the action when visitors or packages arrive. I’ve been using this setup for a few months now and have to say; it’s well worth the investment. Arlo includes 3-months of its premium smart service for free with 30-day rolling DVR, making it a cinch to record all of the happenings. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Save further and go with the Arlo Q for $130. You’ll have to depend on a wired connection here, and 1080p feeds, but otherwise, it’s a similar feature set. Arlo includes free 7-day cloud storage with purchase, so it’s a reasonably low-cost entry point considering that the DVR service is included. You can learn more here and read through the various 4.2/5 star ratings from over 5,000 Amazon customers.

Shop the rest of today’s sale at Woot for more deals on Arlo camera systems starting at $130. We still also have deals on Blink security cameras starting at $70 if Amazon’s own brand is more your speed.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Wire-free and weather-resistant design works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and includes 3 months of Arlo smart service with rolling 30 day cloud recordings

2K video with HDR: zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR

Color night vision: see what’s lurking with color night vision or black and white

Integrated spotlight: light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests

