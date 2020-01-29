Best Buy 24-hr. Flash Sale takes up to $400 off MacBooks, plus AirPods, iPad, more

Best Buy has launched a new 24-hour flash sale this morning featuring deals on everything from Apple products to TVs, smart home accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup in most instances. You’ll find all of our top picks down below from today’s event.

Apple deals abound in Best Buy flash sale

Best Buy is offering a handful of notable deals in its flash sale with Amazon matching many of these prices. One of which is the second-generation AirPods with Charging Case for $128.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. This matches the deal price we’ve seen throughout the last month or so. The latest AirPods offer Apple’s H1 chip for fast wireless pairing and Hey Siri functionality. AirPods are also currently the #1 best-seller in their category over at Amazon.

MacBook Air is currently up to $199 off at Best Buy and Amazon as well, matching our previous mention earlier this month. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air offers a slim design, ensuring that you’re ready to tackle a variety of tasks throughout the day, no matter your location.

MacBook Pro, meanwhile, is up to $399 off across various models. However, you will need a My Best Buy membership to sign-up, which is available free of charge.

Finally, you can save up to $99 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, which also matched at Amazon currently.

Other notable deals include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!