Sleep 11 in this Ozark Instant Cabin Tent for $105 shipped (Reg. up to $199)

Walmart is offering the 11-person Ozark Trail Instant Hexagon Cabin Tent for $105 shipped. Regularly up to $199 at Walmart, it starts at $125 on Amazon, where it has never gone for less than $123, and is now at the best price we can find. While you might not be planning on getting out into the woods until the weather warms up, this is a great chance to score a nice off-season discount. This model can sleep up to 11 people and sets up in “under two-minutes.” Features include a rainfly, two doors, a pair of gear storage pockets and side vents, as well as 16 steel tent stakes and an included carry bag for it all. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if the 11-person capacity is overkill for your camping needs, take a closer look at the Coleman Sundome Tent. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 9,300 customers as well as best-seller status at Amazon, this 2-person alternative is less than half the price at $45 shipped. It will apparently take a little bit longer to setup than today’s lead deal at 10-minutes, and clearly can’t house as many campers, but for lighter adventures and the like it will get the job done just fine.

If you’re the type to want to bring some power out in the woods with you, go check out our video review of the Suaoki S200 Power Station.

Ozark Trail Instant Hexagon Cabin Tent:

This Ozark Trail 11-Person Instant Hexagon Cabin Tent sets up in under two minutes! This 11-person instant tent requires no assembly because the poles are pre-attached to the tent, just unfold and extend. Enjoy the panoramic views with the extra-large windows and shade porch. It will comfortably fit two queen air beds or up to 11 campers in sleeping bags on the floor. Keep yourself organized and connected with the included two storage pockets, gear loft and electrical cord access.

