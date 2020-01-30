This 8-bottle wine cooler is now one of the most affordable at $50 (50% off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 8-Bottle Wine Cooler (NS-WC8BK6) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s deal is as much as 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. This model has an eight-bottle capacity, touch screen controls for temperature adjustments, and Thermoelectric technology to keep your wine at the ideal temperature throughout the interior of the fridge. Other features include removable shelves, interior lighting and a freestanding design so you can place it anywhere you like. Rated 4+ stars from over 240 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any comparable wine cooler for less. The usually quite affordable 8-bottle Monoprice model is typically on par with today’s lead deal at $100. But with today’s 50% price drop, the Insignia model above is your best bet.

Another way to take your wine experience up a notch is to use a fraction of your savings on a nice Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer. It goes for $16 (with another 10% off using the on-page coupon) and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 4,100 Amazon customers. It is used to infuse your wines with an optimal amount of oxygen so they taste the way they are supposed to, among other things.

Insignia 8-Bottle Wine Cooler:

Chill your wine collection in this Insignia 8-bottle wine cooler, which features touch-screen controls and thermoelectric technology to keep your wine at the ideal temperature. The soft interior lighting helps display bottles through the glass door. Touch-screen controls and LCD allow easy temperature adjustment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!