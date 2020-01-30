Android apps run on HP’s affordable 14-inch Chromebook: $180 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB (14-db0050nr) for $179.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable Chromebook sports a design that in many ways mimics the white MacBooks that Apple made many years ago. Since it runs Chrome OS, your laptop is always up to date. Support for the Google Play Store is in tow, allowing you to run Android apps whenever the need strikes. Users can power through a typical workday thanks to an 8.5-hour battery. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The $50 savings above leaves you with plenty to score the AmazonBasics Urban Laptop and Tablet Case for $20. It’s ready for laptops ranging from 11- to 15-inches in size. You’ll also find a dedicated interior pocket that’s able to comfortably fit most iPad sizes.

Considering that the Chromebook above has Google Play installed, it may make sense to commit to Android with today’s Motorola Moto G8 Plus deal which is seeing its first price drop to $200 at Amazon.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!