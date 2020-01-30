Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus sees first price drop to $200 at Amazon (Save $80)

- Jan. 30th 2020 8:18 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the GSM unlocked Motorola Moto G8 Plus 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped in Cosmic Blue. Having dropped from $280, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. As one of the latest additions to the Moto Android smartphone family, the G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and is rounded out by a 48MP camera, ultra-wide lens, and depth sensor. A 40-hour battery makes daily charging a thing of the past and its water-repellent design keeps your handset protected from spills and the like. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car, or just to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to the handset and an easy buy. These cords come back by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 9,200 customers.

Elsewhere in the Android world, we’re still seeing the Moto Z3 Play priced from $150. With up to $200 in savings to be had, this is a notable alternative if scoring the latest from Motorola isn’t a must. Or to load up your new handset with discounted apps and games, swing by our Android roundup from yesterday.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus features:

48 MP camera sensor1 + Night Vision Capture super sharp pictures and videos in low light situations and beautifully vivid photos after dark. 25 MP front camera Capture every detail and enjoy 4x low light sensitivity with Quad Pixel for picture-perfect selfies any time. 40-hour battery and TurboPower charging Go a day-and-a-half on a single charge then get 8 hours of power in just 15 minutes

