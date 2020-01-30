Plantronics’ BackBeat Pro 2 ANC headphones drop to $150 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 Special Edition Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $200, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re wanting to upgrade from the included headphones that came with your smartphone, these are a great option. They are Bluetooth-powered, meaning there are no wires to be connected. Plus, with active noise cancellation, you won’t hear a single sound that goes on when wearing them. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. While they don’t carry the Plantronics’ namesake, at $50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s hard to deny the value here considering they’re $100 less than today’s lead deal.

Do you own AirPods? Be sure to grab this $6 case from elago to keep them safe and always at the ready, thanks to the built-in clip.

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 features:

Audio Quality: Immersive, high res sound, and powerful speaker drivers deliver the right balance of rich bass, crisp highs, and natural mid tones for your music

Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (ANC):Switch on active noise canceling (ANC) to minimize ambient noise while working or traveling

24 Hour Streaming: Enjoy up to 24 hours of wireless music, movies and calls before choosing the cabled connection or recharging

