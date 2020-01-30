Plantronics’ BackBeat Pro 2 ANC headphones drop to $150 (Reg. $200)

- Jan. 30th 2020 7:59 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $150
0

Amazon is offering the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 Special Edition Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $200, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re wanting to upgrade from the included headphones that came with your smartphone, these are a great option. They are Bluetooth-powered, meaning there are no wires to be connected. Plus, with active noise cancellation, you won’t hear a single sound that goes on when wearing them. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. While they don’t carry the Plantronics’ namesake, at $50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s hard to deny the value here considering they’re $100 less than today’s lead deal.

Do you own AirPods? Be sure to grab this $6 case from elago to keep them safe and always at the ready, thanks to the built-in clip.

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 features:

  • Audio Quality: Immersive, high res sound, and powerful speaker drivers deliver the right balance of rich bass, crisp highs, and natural mid tones for your music
  • Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (ANC):Switch on active noise canceling (ANC) to minimize ambient noise while working or traveling
  • 24 Hour Streaming: Enjoy up to 24 hours of wireless music, movies and calls before choosing the cabled connection or recharging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200 $150
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Headphones Plantronics

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide