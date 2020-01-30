Join the Resistance with Poe Dameron’s Nerf Blaster: $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Star Wars Nerf Poe Dameron Blaster for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is the first time we’ve seen it drop below $20. Show your support for the Resistance by wielding this replica Poe Dameron Nerf blaster. A one dart capacity pressures you to make each shot count. When fired, this blaster is brought to life thanks to a built-in laser sound effect. Ratings are still rolling in, but Nerf blasters are well-rated.

Stuff your pockets with backup darts when applying today’s savings on a Nerf Refill Pack for $6. It contains a total of 30 darts, which should be plenty to provide cover for an ally or eliminate a foe.

Speaking of Star Wars, you can now pre-order your own life-size Baby Yoda figure. We included all of the details in our coverage, there you can learn all about Baby Yoda’s measurements, fuzzy head, and more.

Star Wars Poe Dameron Nerf Blaster features:

Front-load, single-shot blaster

Glowstrike technology for light effects and glow-in-the-dark darts

Laser blast sound effects

Fires 1 dart at a time

Includes 3 Elite glowstrike darts

