Sideshow Collectibles may not have the same household name that company’s like Hasbro, Bandai, and LEGO share, but what the company lack in familiarity, it makes up for in highly-detailed authentic collectibles. Today we’re getting a look at the latest release from the brand, a life-size Baby Yoda figure. This unique collectible is being released as a limited edition product and is now available for pre-order. Head below for a closer look and to learn how to bring home The Child for yourself.

Sideshow unveils life-size Baby Yoda figure

After debuting back in November, the Mandalorian became an instant success thanks to its unique approach to portraying the Star Wars universe. It also helped that one of the starring characters was Baby Yoda, who took the internet by storm. In the time since, we’ve seen plenty of toys based around The Child, from Funko Pop! to Black Series figures. But none of the existing releases come anywhere close to being as awesome or adorable as today’s new release.

Sideshow Collectibles has a knack for bringing characters from their respective series into highly-detailed 1:6 scale figures, but its latest takes that a step further. The new life-size Baby Yoda figure lets you bring home your version of the adorable character complete with an authentic design from the show.

He stands 16.5-inches tall and packs all of the little details one would expect, “from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet.” Alongside a tan fabric coat swaddling, also included is a display stand and a piece of the Razor Crest cockpit.

Now, if you too want to see the baby in your collection, pre-orders are now live over at Sideshow Collectibles. You’ll have to shell out $350 to score the collectible. It’ll be shipping sometime later this fall, with an expected date landing somewhere between August and October.

9to5Toys’ Take:

In the past two months or so, it’s been a bit of a gold rush for Disney and its associated toy manufacturers to release ways for fans to bring a piece of the Mandalorian home. Aside from the tie-in LEGO set from the series, I haven’t found any of the merchandise so far to be too appealing. Well, that was until today’s life-size Baby Yoda figure. Depending on how the final product looks, this could very well be the coolest Star Wars collectible released this year. If now, it’ll certainly be the most adorable.

