Get some high-protein snacks in today’s Jack Link’s Beef Jerky sale from $12

- Jan. 30th 2020 8:50 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Jack Link’s Beef Jerky. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab a 2-pack of Jack Link’s Beef Jerky (Original flavor, 9-Oz. each) for $12.74 or $12.10 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. Made with “100% premium beef” that has been hardwood smoked, these delicious treats are now at some of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. They can also make for a tasty snack throughout the day with 11g of protein and 80 calories per serving. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more beef jerky deals.

You’ll also find other flavors in today’s sale including the Teriyaki 2-pack for slightly less than the original at just over $12 Prime shipped. However, these high-protein snacks can also be a great part of your 2020 diet plans, especially the Zero Sugar option which is also on sale today from just over $14, down from the original $20.

But if you want to go with straight protein powder to help you bulk up, hit up this deal on the popular MyProtein whey. You can score 6.6-lbs. for $32 shipped right now, which is regularly up to as much as $90.

Jack Link’s Beef Jerky:

Protein is an essential part of your diet and Jack Link’s Beef Jerky is a delicious way to get more every day. With 11g of protein and only 80 calories per serving, it’s a must-have snack to help keep you satisfied and energized all day. Jack Link’s Beef Jerky is made from lean cuts of 100% premium beef, then seasoned with simple ingredients like water and salt. Our delicious beef jerky is 96% fat free with no added MSG.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard