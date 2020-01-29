Bring home 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey for $32 shipped today (Reg. $90)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-lbs. of its Impact Whey Protein Powder for $31.98 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages from the listing page to your cart and then apply code VIP32 at checkout. Most of the flavor options are eligible for this deal (full list below). Each 2.2-lb. package is regularly $30, leaving you with a total savings of nearly $60 today. While we have seen per pound My Protein prices for less, this is one of the most notable offers thus far this year and a great time stock up for the first few months of 2020. This mixture contains 19-grams of protein per serving along with just 1-gram of sugar and fat. Head below for more details.

Considering the sizable savings here, it might be worth refreshing your protein shake making abilities. The NutriBullet is an ideal option that carries stellar ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers and goes for $57. However, you can save even more and get a very similar experience with the $37 Magic Bullet system, if one of those $7 BlenderBottles won't cut it for you.

Speaking of your 2020 workout regimen, Stamina fitness gear is on sale at up to 30% off on Amazon today and we still have loads of notable deals on earbuds to upgrade your workout audio capabilities. And don’t forget to check out the sports gear inside the Serena Williams Amazon store before you head over to our Fashion Guide for about as many fitness apparel deals as you’ll ever need.

Eligible Flavors:

Strawberry Amaretto

Glazed Donut

Natural Vanilla

French Toast

Butter Pecan

Peanut Popcorn

Canadian Maple

S’mores

Caramel Pretzel

Chocolate Brownie Batter

Snickerdoodle

And more…

MyProtein Impact Whey:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

