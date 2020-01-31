Expand any smart home with an Arlo Pro add-on camera: $61 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

- Jan. 31st 2020 5:47 pm ET

Daily Steals is offering the Arlo Pro Wireless Add-on HD Security Camera for $60.99 shipped with the code DNARLO at checkout in refurbished condition. Originally, this camera was listed at $190 though it now goes for around $143 at Amazon in new condition these days. While this camera requires a base station, it’s perfect for expanding your already existing camera setup. Arlo Pro offers a truly wireless design that allows you to place the camera anywhere you need and it’ll communicate back to the base station. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 30-day warranty.

The YI 1080p Home Camera is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. At $23 Prime shipped, it offers you the ability to record in 1080p quality anywhere you put it. However, it does require a wall outlet to function and isn’t weatherproof like Arlo Pro.

However, the YI Outdoor Security Camera is $45 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This camera does offer a weatherproof styling, though it still requires an external power source to function.

Arlo Pro Add-on Security Camera features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)
  • Add on Camera only Base Station Required
  • 100 percent Wire free and Weather resistant : Free of power cords hassles to place your camera where you need it indoor or outdoor(IP65)
  • Rechargeable Batteries : Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging. The Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera is compatible with both Arlo Pro base station and the original Arlo base statio
  • 2 Way Audio : Built in mic and speaker enable push to talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back

Best Smart Home Deals

Arlo

