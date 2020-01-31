Begin your vinyl journey with Audio-Technica’s turntable: $88 (Reg. $140)

BuyDig is offering the Audio-Technica AT-LP60RD Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable System with Bluetooth Kit for $87.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells just the turntable for $100 and the Bluetooth-enabled model will set you back $140 there. Though this setup doesn’t have Bluetooth built in to the turntable, it does include an external adapter to allow you to transmit your vinyl records to speakers wirelessly. Audio-Technica’s turntable offers the ability to play both 33-1/3- and 45-RPM vinyl, allowing you to enjoy multiple styles of records. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the Audio-Technica branding to save quite a bit. This turntable from Victrola is $45.50 at Amazon right now, offering you a unique styling. It includes a portable carrying handle, though you will need to provide wired speakers to use it.

Not sure how to get started with vinyl and turntables? We have a handy guide that walks you through step-by-step, so be sure to give that a look.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60RD Turntable features:

Rediscover your classic 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records on this affordable, fully automatic belt-drive turntable

Built-in switchable phono pre-amplifier with RCA output cables to connect to audio systems and powered speakers

Integral Audio-Technica Dual Magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus

Platter is made of anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum to minimize vibration; Phono Pre-Amp Gain: 36 dB nominal, RIAA equalized

Damped lift/cueing mechanism with front-panel control and removable dust cover

