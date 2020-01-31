Bring home two of Google’s latest Nest Wifi nodes for a new low of $225

- Jan. 31st 2020 1:34 pm ET

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System (2-nodes) for $224.95 shipped when coupon code PRO20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $44 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats out both our last mention as well as the lowest price we’ve tracked by $5 for this bundle. The latest Nest Wifi nodes deliver 802.11ac mesh network that yields up to 2.2Gbps network performance. Google touts that this system can handle 200 connected devices at once, making it a solid choice for a home with a bunch of smart products. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Give our hands-on review a look to learn more

If you’re not concerned about missing Google branding or a built-in smart speaker, it’s hard to overlook Tenda’s Nova Wi-Fi 802.11ac Mesh System for $72. With ideal placement, this affordable bundle can yield coverage for up to 4,000-square feet.

Don’t forget to take advantage of today’s Amazon Gold Box which slices up to 40% off HomeKit lighting and more from $12. The Wemo Smart Light Switch is our top pick at $30.99, which is a new low there.

Google Nest Wifi features:

This Router and Access Point combo supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and is more powerful than its predecessor, delivering up to two times the speed and up to 25 percent better coverage. The access point allows for whole-home coverage and the system is scalable, allowing you to add more points in the future. It can handle multiple 4K video streams at the same time and also supports proactive band steering, a self-healing network, and transmit beamforming.

