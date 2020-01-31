Amazon takes up to 40% off HomeKit lighting and more from $12

- Jan. 31st 2020 7:08 am ET

Up to 40%
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off various smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 2nd generation Wemo Smart Light Switch for $30.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $40 at Best Buy and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest HomeKit-enabled light switch from Wemo delivers a sleek design with the ability to enjoy automatic scheduling and more. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Another notable standout today is the TP-Link Kasa LB110 Smart Light Bulb for $11.99. It typically goes for $20 with today’s deal being another all-time low price. I love these TP-Link smart bulbs for their lack of a required smart hub as opposed to much more expensive Philips Hue kits. This model can be adjusted to various temperatures, so you can customize your living room, office or bedroom as needed. It’s a great way to expand or build out a new smart home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals from TP-Link, NETGEAR, and more.

Wemo Light Switch features:

  • WeMo light switch seamlessly replaces your old wall light switch. Control you lights from WeMo light switch on the wall, the WeMo app, and even your voice with both Alexa and Google assistant
  • Set SCHEDULES and timers. Set porch light to turn on at sunset. Schedule ceiling fans to turn before you arrive home. Sync on and off times to Sunrise and sunset, and more
  • Randomize lights to protect your home. Enable ‘away Mode’ When you’re away and WeMo will turn lights on and off randomly. Electrical rating: 120 Volt/15 Ampere /60 Hertz /1800 Watts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Up to 40%
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
wemo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp