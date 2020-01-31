Amazon takes up to 40% off HomeKit lighting and more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off various smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 2nd generation Wemo Smart Light Switch for $30.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $40 at Best Buy and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest HomeKit-enabled light switch from Wemo delivers a sleek design with the ability to enjoy automatic scheduling and more. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Another notable standout today is the TP-Link Kasa LB110 Smart Light Bulb for $11.99. It typically goes for $20 with today’s deal being another all-time low price. I love these TP-Link smart bulbs for their lack of a required smart hub as opposed to much more expensive Philips Hue kits. This model can be adjusted to various temperatures, so you can customize your living room, office or bedroom as needed. It’s a great way to expand or build out a new smart home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals from TP-Link, NETGEAR, and more.

Wemo Light Switch features:

WeMo light switch seamlessly replaces your old wall light switch. Control you lights from WeMo light switch on the wall, the WeMo app, and even your voice with both Alexa and Google assistant

Set SCHEDULES and timers. Set porch light to turn on at sunset. Schedule ceiling fans to turn before you arrive home. Sync on and off times to Sunrise and sunset, and more

Randomize lights to protect your home. Enable ‘away Mode’ When you’re away and WeMo will turn lights on and off randomly. Electrical rating: 120 Volt/15 Ampere /60 Hertz /1800 Watts

