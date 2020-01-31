KitchenAid’s Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixers are up to $200 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to $200 off KitchenAid Mixers. Available in four colorways, you’ll find the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM150) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $400 at Best Buy, this model generally fetches closer to $300 at Amazon and is now $30 below our previous mention. These mixers are super popular for a reason and it’s not just the amazing vintage look. While three are included (flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip), this mixer can turn into almost anything with over 10 optional attachments from pasta makers to food grinders. It comes with a 5-quart mixing bowl as well as a tilt-head design so you can easily get at the bowl, its ingredients, and the attachment with out lifting it off the machine entirely. This model carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t plan on taking your home cooking/baking projects all that serious, there are some more affordable options that might work for you. If you can get away with a hand mixer, this Black+Decker model sells for just over $14 at Amazon. The Dash Stand Mixer is a little bit more comparable to today’s lead deal, despite being significantly smaller and less versatile in terms of the additional attachments, and will only run you $35 right now.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on items for around the house including kitchenware, tools, grocery items, furniture, and much more.

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer:

Prepare a wide range of foods quickly with this grenadine KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. tilt-head stand mixer. The 10 mixing speeds let you whip or mix ingredients to the desired texture, while the spacious 5-qt. stainless steel bowl helps prevent ingredient loss. This KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. tilt-head stand mixer has a tilting head for easy access to all parts of the bowl.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!