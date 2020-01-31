Lowepro’s Slingshot Edge 150 AW is great for mirrorless setups: $30 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 AW for $29.99 shipped. Note: Amazon is currently delayed 1-4 weeks on shipping, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Also at Adorama. Normally $40, today’s savings amount to 25% and mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new camera bag that’s great for lighter treks, this is it. Inside, there’s room for your camera body, two lenses, and a few accessories. Outside, you’ll be able to store a smaller tablet, like an iPad mini, along with some other necessities like pens, chargers, and similar. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Now, if you’re on a tighter budget, going with an AmazonBasics bag saves you nearly $10. This medium-sized option is $22 right now and offers similar storage capabilities, though it’s not quite as nicely laid out.
Something every camera bag should have is a cable organizer, ensuring things don’t get out of hand. Cocoon’s GRID-IT! tech organizer is a great option, especially at its best price in years of $12.
Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 AW features:
- The Slingshot Edge 150 AW fits a mirrorless camera with attached lens (such as 40-150mm f/4. 0-5. 6), extra lens and a small tablet like the iPad mini
- Designed for smooth operation and extra security. Rotate sling to front, unzip side-access pocket and grab kit to shoot. Body-side access to main compartment deters theft while you’re on the go
- You’re free to move about with ease thanks to the incredibly slim design, padded backpad and stability strap. The ideal sling for a day of touring, photo walking and/or commuting
- Get protection for your photo and personal gear inside and out. Slingshot Edge includes a fully adjustable and padded divider system for gear, and a built-in All Weather AW Cover to protect it from the elements
