Lowepro’s Slingshot Edge 150 AW is great for mirrorless setups: $30 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 AW for $29.99 shipped. Note: Amazon is currently delayed 1-4 weeks on shipping, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Also at Adorama. Normally $40, today’s savings amount to 25% and mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new camera bag that’s great for lighter treks, this is it. Inside, there’s room for your camera body, two lenses, and a few accessories. Outside, you’ll be able to store a smaller tablet, like an iPad mini, along with some other necessities like pens, chargers, and similar. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if you’re on a tighter budget, going with an AmazonBasics bag saves you nearly $10. This medium-sized option is $22 right now and offers similar storage capabilities, though it’s not quite as nicely laid out.

Something every camera bag should have is a cable organizer, ensuring things don’t get out of hand. Cocoon’s GRID-IT! tech organizer is a great option, especially at its best price in years of $12.

Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 AW features:

The Slingshot Edge 150 AW fits a mirrorless camera with attached lens (such as 40-150mm f/4. 0-5. 6), extra lens and a small tablet like the iPad mini

Designed for smooth operation and extra security. Rotate sling to front, unzip side-access pocket and grab kit to shoot. Body-side access to main compartment deters theft while you’re on the go

You’re free to move about with ease thanks to the incredibly slim design, padded backpad and stability strap. The ideal sling for a day of touring, photo walking and/or commuting

Get protection for your photo and personal gear inside and out. Slingshot Edge includes a fully adjustable and padded divider system for gear, and a built-in All Weather AW Cover to protect it from the elements

