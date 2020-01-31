Save 25% on Cocoon’s GRID-IT! tech organizer at its best price in years of $12

Amazon is currently offering the Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer in Royal Blue for $12.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $16, today’s offer saves you 25% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 5-years. Cocoon’s organizer measures 10.5 by 7.5-inches and is comprised of the brand’s usual elastic straps that make organizing cables, chargers, and other accessories a cinch. On top of its unique storage capabilities, there’s also a zippered pocket on the back for additional space. Perfect for adding to your everyday carry to tidy things up. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 520 customers.

Another great way to upgrade your backpack’s organization is with a 4-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties. These reusable rubber ties will only run you $2.50 and are a more compact way to tame messy cables. Having earned best-seller status at Amazon, they carry a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,800 customers.

For more gear to upgrade your everyday carry, be sure to check out our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning where you’ll find chargers, cables, and more.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer features:

GRID-IT! Your Gadgets’ Best Friend! The Most Versatile Organization System Available. The Ultimate Organizer! The GRID-IT! system provides endless configurations for your digital devices and personal effects. Conveniently sized for your current purse, laptop bag or travel case, you will save time on the go by easily finding what you need.

