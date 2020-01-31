M-Audio’s BX5 Crimson content creator speakers now $69 ea. (Reg. up to $150)

- Jan. 31st 2020 9:03 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $150 $69
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the M-Audio BX5 D3 Crimson 2-Way Monitor for $69 shipped. Regularly up to $149, this speaker is currently on sale for $90 at Guitar Center and $129 on Amazon in silver. At $69 you can grab a pair of them for $138 which is a savings of up to $162 off the regular price tag. These home studio monitors will be an immediate upgrade of your built-in solution with 100W of distributed power and a 52-35kHz frequency response range. You’re looking at 5-inch Kevlar cones with 1-inch silk dome tweeters as well as XLR and balanced/unbalanced 1.4-inch inputs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Mackie CR3 Studio Monitor with a pair selling for $90 shipped at Amazon. You won’t get nearly as wide a frequency range with this option nor will they provide XLR inputs, but they will certainly take your audio up a notch by comparison to built-in computer speakers and the like. Whichever monitors you choose, make sure you have some XLR or 1.4-inch cables to connect everything.

In case you missed our NAMM 2020 coverage, be sure to give the new Mackie content creator Bluetooth monitors at under $100 a closer look.

M-Audio BX5 D3 Crimson 2-Way Monitor:

  • Bi-amplified design with 100 watts (60 LF, 40 HF) for powerful, accurate sound
  • 5” Kevlar low-frequency driver with high-temp voice coil and damped rubber surround
  • 1” natural silk dome tweeter delivers superb transient details
  • New computer-optimized tweeter waveguide for precise imaging
  • XLR balanced and 1/4” balanced/unbalanced inputs for connecting audio interfaces, mixers, synthesizers DJ gear, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $150 $69
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Musician's Friend

Musician's Friend
M-Audio

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard