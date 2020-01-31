M-Audio’s BX5 Crimson content creator speakers now $69 ea. (Reg. up to $150)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the M-Audio BX5 D3 Crimson 2-Way Monitor for $69 shipped. Regularly up to $149, this speaker is currently on sale for $90 at Guitar Center and $129 on Amazon in silver. At $69 you can grab a pair of them for $138 which is a savings of up to $162 off the regular price tag. These home studio monitors will be an immediate upgrade of your built-in solution with 100W of distributed power and a 52-35kHz frequency response range. You’re looking at 5-inch Kevlar cones with 1-inch silk dome tweeters as well as XLR and balanced/unbalanced 1.4-inch inputs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Mackie CR3 Studio Monitor with a pair selling for $90 shipped at Amazon. You won’t get nearly as wide a frequency range with this option nor will they provide XLR inputs, but they will certainly take your audio up a notch by comparison to built-in computer speakers and the like. Whichever monitors you choose, make sure you have some XLR or 1.4-inch cables to connect everything.

In case you missed our NAMM 2020 coverage, be sure to give the new Mackie content creator Bluetooth monitors at under $100 a closer look.

M-Audio BX5 D3 Crimson 2-Way Monitor:

Bi-amplified design with 100 watts (60 LF, 40 HF) for powerful, accurate sound

5” Kevlar low-frequency driver with high-temp voice coil and damped rubber surround

1” natural silk dome tweeter delivers superb transient details

New computer-optimized tweeter waveguide for precise imaging

XLR balanced and 1/4” balanced/unbalanced inputs for connecting audio interfaces, mixers, synthesizers DJ gear, and more

