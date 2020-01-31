Marshall Stanmore II ushers in ‘larger than life sound’ for $200 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $50+ off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Having owned (and reviewed) a Marshall Kilburn II for well over a year, I really have nothing but good things to say about it. Not only does it sound great, the styling stands as well. As is the case with Kilburn II, users will enjoy that Stanmore II lets them connect and switch seamlessly between two Bluetooth devices. Marshall describes its performance as having ‘larger than life sound’ that is ‘perfect for any room’. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d prefer ‘bold sound’ in a smaller, less flashy, and more affordable package, consider Bose’s SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II for $129. Unlike the Marshall above, this speaker is portable, allowing you to take it anywhere to enjoy tunes for up to 8-hours on a single charge.

Since we’re talking speakers, you should definitely swing by the deal we found on M-Audio’s BX5 Crimson content creator speakers. You can nab them for $69 each, which is considerably less than the typical price tag which sometimes goes as high as $150.

Marshall Stanmore II features:

Larger than life sound: it’s perfect for any room, big or small. Built with advanced components, It produces clean and precise Audio, even at the highest levels.

Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5.0: Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity.

