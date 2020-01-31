Save on top-rated home massagers starting at $34 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HelloMynt (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers various versions of its popular massagers from $34 shipped. There are three different options to choose from, headlined by the Shiatsu Massage Pillow at $44.99, which is good for $15 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in months. This model features four massaging nodes and integrated heat to keep you warm. Ideal for soothing muscles are workouts. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for an upgraded option, consider going with the Neck Massager and Pillow for $33.99. That’s good for $15 off the regular rate and the best available. This model is upgraded to eight massagers and can be worn just about anywhere for relief on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals.

Mynt Massager Pillows feature:

Broader Massage: 4 wide nodes deliver an immersive shiatsu massage. 3D treatment targets pressure points – relaxing, refreshing and soothing aches and pains.

Turn Up The Heat: Cutting-edge PTC technology delivers warmth that’s faster-heating, safer and a consistent temperature.

Tailored To You: Curve-design contours to your body, while micro-mesh is kind to skin. Light, compact and featuring a super simple single-button interface.

No Limits: Unwind from head to toe in the bedroom, the office, or even on the road – car adapter included.

