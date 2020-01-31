Jump start your car with this 1000A portable battery, now $83 (Reg. $120)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the CarAIDE 18-in-1 12V/1000A Jump Starter with Power Bank for $82.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $120 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. With winter weather here, this is a great time to put an extra car jump starter in your vehicle. Notable features here include up to 1000Apeak current that can start 4L gas engines. There’s also an 8000mAh built-in battery that powers two 2.4A USB ports. A built-in flashlight rounds out the list of notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to check out this option from GOOLOO. It delivers a lower peak output at 800A but offers 18000mAh of internal power. The built-in USB ports offers 2.4A of power when needed to juice up your smartphone or other device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

CarAIDE Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL JUMP STARTER: 12V 1000A Peak Current is strong enough to jump start vehicles with up to 4.0 L Gas Engine (not Diesel Engine)! CarAIDE 3X Works with cars, motorbikes, ATVs, UTVs, mower, yacht and snowmobiles, etc.

SMART USB POWER BANK: Designed with dual USB output (5V/2.1A, 5V/1A).

COMPACT ESCAPE TOOLS: Compass, Thermometer, Hook, Emergency Rope, Emergency Alarm, Window Breaker, Seat Belt Cutter, Industrial Magnet.

