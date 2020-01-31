Samsung’s Fast Charge 2.0 Qi Stand offers 15W speeds at $51.50 (Save 35%)

Amazon offers the Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charging Stand for $51.46 shipped. Usually selling for $80, like you’ll find direct from Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s official wireless charging pad standouts from the crowded pack of other models thanks to packing 15W of power. Built into a stand form-factor, you’ll be able to keep your Galaxy handset propped up for easily viewing notifications while charging. A variety of smartphones will be able to use the charging stand, but you’ll need a Galaxy Note10+ in order to take advantage of the enhanced 15W speeds. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Ditch the Samsung branding and score CHOETECH’s 15W Wireless Charger instead. Going this third-party route as opposed to the official option offers a similar form-factor as well as the speedy charging rates. Best of all? It enters with a $25 price tag, saving you over 50% compared to the lead deal.

Step back to 10W speeds and save even more. Anker’s PowerWave Stand is a notable option and will only run you $19 at Amazon. It rocks 10W power output, but you’ll need to supply your own AC adapter.

Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Stand features:

Charge your Qi-enabled smartphone with this Samsung wireless charger. The built-in fan helps prevent the device from overheating, and Fast Charge 2.0 technology delivers up to 15W of output for rapid power. This Samsung wireless charger allows charging in portrait or landscape orientations, letting you use the smartphone hands-free while chatting or watching movies.

