Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver returns to all-time low at $330 (Save $70)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $329.98 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer matches our previous mention from September for the all-time low. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 199 customers.

Despite featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Sony’s In-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings.

For those in search of a more affordable way to keep navigation directions and the like in view while driving, consider the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 instead. Selling for $25 at Amazon, it’ll prop up your handset and provide a more budget-friendly upgrade to your ride.

Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your vehicle’s sound system with this Sony stereo receiver. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems for seamless smartphone integration, and the 7-inch touch screen lets you adjust audio options and navigation settings through an intuitive user interface. This Sony stereo receiver has built-in Bluetooth for taking calls hands-free.

