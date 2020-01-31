Tommy Hilfiger updates your sweaters, sweatshirts, and hoodies with 30% off

Tommy Hilfiger offers 30% off sweaters, sweatshirts, and hoodies with promo code SOCOZY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Elevate your look with the men’s Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Sweater that’s on sale for $52. To compare, this sweater was originally priced at $90. It’s available in five color options and is very versatile to dress up or down. You can easily style the sweater with button-down shirts, vests, jackets, t-shirts, and more. It also will pair nicely with jeans, khakis or slacks alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Tommy Hilfiger.

