Tommy Hilfiger updates your sweaters, sweatshirts, and hoodies with 30% off

- Jan. 31st 2020 4:04 pm ET

0

Tommy Hilfiger offers 30% off sweaters, sweatshirts, and hoodies with promo code SOCOZY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Elevate your look with the men’s Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Sweater that’s on sale for $52. To compare, this sweater was originally priced at $90. It’s available in five color options and is very versatile to dress up or down. You can easily style the sweater with button-down shirts, vests, jackets, t-shirts, and more. It also will pair nicely with jeans, khakis or slacks alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Tommy Hilfiger.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, check out Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering up to 75% off closeout styles including denim, outerwear, and more.

