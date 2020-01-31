Levi’s Warehouse Event offers up to 75% off closeout styles from $18

Levi’s Warehouse Event is back with up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Inside the sale find deals on denim, outerwear, shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 511 Slim Fit Cool Jeans are one of the most notable deals from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $27. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. Its added stretch promotes all-day comfort and it has a modern hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes. It also has sweat-wicking fabric, which is uncommon in jeans, and comes in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

