Levi’s Warehouse Event offers up to 75% off closeout styles from $18

Levi’s Warehouse Event is back with up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Inside the sale find deals on denim, outerwear, shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 511 Slim Fit Cool Jeans are one of the most notable deals from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $27. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. Its added stretch promotes all-day comfort and it has a modern hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes. It also has sweat-wicking fabric, which is uncommon in jeans, and comes in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 511 Slim Fit Twill Pants $23 (Orig. $70)
- 511 Slim Fit Cool Jeans $27 (Orig. $70)
- 514 Straight Fit Jeans $27 (Orig. $70)
- 724 High Rise Straight Jeans $29 (Orig. $90)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $23 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 501 Skinny Jeans $28 (Orig. $98)
- 720 High Rise Jeans $18 (Orig. $60)
- Original Overalls $44 (Orig. $128)
- 715 Boot Cut Jeans $29 (Orig. $90)
- 710 Super Skinny Jeans $18 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Clearance Event that’s offering up to 65% off hundreds of new markdowns.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!