WORX Electric Lawn Edger helps you keep up with the Joneses for $56 (Save $25)

- Jan. 31st 2020 4:54 pm ET

$56
Amazon is offering the WORX 12A 7.5-inch Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher (WG896) for $56 shipped. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Mowing the lawn is great, but for me, the magic actually happens once sidewalks and the driveway are edged. Think of it like giving your lawn detailed haircut instead of sticking the the bare essentials. This electric edger aims to make the job simple thanks to wielding a 7.5-inch blade that moves at 4,700 revolutions per minute. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Plan ahead and score three replacement blades for $12. Each is comprised of heavy-duty steel and sports built-in wear indicators that take the guesswork out of when to swap blades. Installation is simple and serrated edges make for a deep, clean cut.

Now that you’re ready to clean up the lawn, perhaps it’s time to rethink your sweeping game with Dyson’s V7 Motorhead Vacuum. Today only, Woot is offering this renewed model with a 6-month Dyson warranty for $165. That’s a savings of $234 off what it originally fetched when launched.

WORX Electric Lawn Edger/Trencher features:

  • POWER LIKE THE PROS: The 12 Amp motor spins the 7.5” blade fast and deep at 4700 revolutions per minute, giving you professional; looking lines and edges
  • CUTTING LINE INDICATOR: Stay on the straight and narrow with the cutting line guide you’ll notice a difference when you’re done

