Cut the cord with Dyson’s V7 Motorhead Vacuum for $165 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

Today only, Woot is offering the renewed Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for $164.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $85 off what Amazon charged for the refurbished model prior to selling out and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having owned a Dyson stick vacuum like this one for going on a year now, I can tell you first hand that messes around the house are cleaned up a whole lot faster than ever before. This is largely because of a cordless design that makes it a cinch to grab, vacuum, and re-dock at a moment’s notice. This specific Dyson model features up to 30-minutes of runtime and has a MAX mode that aggressively vacuums more problematic messes. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab some backup Dyson accessories for $23. This kit includes a cleaning brush, extension hose, crevice tool and more. Keeping this around helps ensure that wear and tear won’t get you down.

While you’re at it, why not swing by the $60 Gourmia air fryer deal we spotted a little while ago. This handy kitchen appliance paves the way towards healthier indulgences thanks to tech that cooks without the need for oil.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum features:

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 6 minutes of fade free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt

