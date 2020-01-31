Cut the cord with Dyson’s V7 Motorhead Vacuum for $165 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

Today only, Woot is offering the renewed Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for $164.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $85 off what Amazon charged for the refurbished model prior to selling out and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having owned a Dyson stick vacuum like this one for going on a year now, I can tell you first hand that messes around the house are cleaned up a whole lot faster than ever before. This is largely because of a cordless design that makes it a cinch to grab, vacuum, and re-dock at a moment’s notice. This specific Dyson model features up to 30-minutes of runtime and has a MAX mode that aggressively vacuums more problematic messes. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.
Put today’s savings to work when you grab some backup Dyson accessories for $23. This kit includes a cleaning brush, extension hose, crevice tool and more. Keeping this around helps ensure that wear and tear won’t get you down.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum features:
- Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use
- Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 6 minutes of fade free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt
