Save on wellness supplements at Amazon from $10 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of wellness supplements from $10 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Culturelle Daily Probiotic at $17.98, down from around $23. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever struggled with digestive issues in the past, this is a great option to help keep that in check. Culturelle uses probiotics to help balance out your body’s systems naturally. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.
However, ditching the Culturelle name brand is a great way to save some cash. This 120-pack of probiotic tablets is just $5 Prime shipped. These are 100mg capsules instead of 200mg, so you’re getting a bit less here.
While we’re on the topic of supplements, don’t forget that Amazon is offering 12 Muscle Milk Protein Shakes from under $9 right now.
Culturelle Daily Probiotic features:
- Culturelle Digestive Health Daily Probiotic Capsules are powered Lactobacillus rhamnosus (LGG)
- LGG is naturally sourced and scientifically proven to work in harmony with your body to keep your digestive system in balance.
- Every package of Culturelle meets the highest standards for purity and potency when consumed – not just when we make it
