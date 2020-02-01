Save on wellness supplements at Amazon from $10 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of wellness supplements from $10 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Culturelle Daily Probiotic at $17.98, down from around $23. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever struggled with digestive issues in the past, this is a great option to help keep that in check. Culturelle uses probiotics to help balance out your body’s systems naturally. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

However, ditching the Culturelle name brand is a great way to save some cash. This 120-pack of probiotic tablets is just $5 Prime shipped. These are 100mg capsules instead of 200mg, so you’re getting a bit less here.

While we’re on the topic of supplements, don’t forget that Amazon is offering 12 Muscle Milk Protein Shakes from under $9 right now.

Culturelle Daily Probiotic features:

Culturelle Digestive Health Daily Probiotic Capsules are powered Lactobacillus rhamnosus (LGG)

LGG is naturally sourced and scientifically proven to work in harmony with your body to keep your digestive system in balance.

Every package of Culturelle meets the highest standards for purity and potency when consumed – not just when we make it

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!