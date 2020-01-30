Amazon offers 12 Muscle Milk Protein Shakes from under $9 today (30% off)

Amazon is offering the 12-pack of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes (Chocolate) for $9.28 or $8.82 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want them delivered every month. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 or more, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on the 12-pack and the lowest we can find. This same amount would run you $26.50 direct from Muscle Milk, for comparison. Each 11-ounce bottle contains 25-grams of “high quality protein,” 160 calories, 0-grams of sugar and 4-grams of fiber. That’s on top of a healthy dose of antioxidant vitamins (A and C), Vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers, this is the best-selling ready-to-drink protein on Amazon. More details below.

Outside of buying just a single bottle in order to give them a try first, today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets on pre-made Muscle Milk shakes. But if you prefer to go the manual route and whip up your own smoothies, give the $7 BlenderBottles a look from when you’re away from your home blender.

Otherwise, head over to our latest MyProtein sale for deep deals on its popular whey powder. And be sure to check out today’s Amazon Gold Box sale on Jack Link’s beef jerky for some high-protein snacks in between shakes.

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes:

Protein Shakes include a blend of high quality proteins that help fuel workout recovery, provide sustained energy and help build strength in a gluten free formula, 25g high quality protein; 160 calories; 0g sugar; 4g fiber; Excellent source of antioxidant vitamins A and C; Excellent source of Vitamin D, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus for strong bones…Genuine shakes can be used pre workout, post workout or as an anytime protein rich meal option or snack.

