Wield three displays with Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk, now $263 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is offering the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk for $262.99 shipped. That’s up to $137 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. Measuring over 5-feet wide, this desk provides ample room for three displays. Depth is spacious too, yielding 2.5-feet of space. That means there is plenty of area for peripherals, like a mouse, keyboard, and more. The entire surface is adorned with a custom microfiber cloth mousepad that is both water-resistant and machine washable. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got room for it, you can put today’s savings to work with VIVO’s Triple Monitor Desk Mount at $65. This way you can set up the ultimate gaming space, whether that be a triple monitor PC or simply a three console opportunity for when friends come over.

While on the topic of desks, the Ameriwood Parsons Desk is $43.50 at Amazon. Not only is the desk affordable, it offers a modern and simplistic design that should work well in most home offices.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk features:

Arena is a completely new design, developed by our Swedish design team with gamers to maximize play and comfort. Arena is available in five attractive colors to suit the tastes or needs of any gamer, red, blue, green, white and black. The arena has a myriad of features which show the careful attention to detail of Arozzi Swedish design team and their immersion into the needs of gamers around the world.

