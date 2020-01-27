Simplify your home office with an Ameriwood Parsons Desk for $51.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk for $51.49 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in well over a year. This minimalistic desk sheds the bulk and delivers a clean and easily-movable design that will look great in most home offices. A drawer along the front allows you to hide a keyboard and mouse, or just about anything else that could clutter up an otherwise great-looking space. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Prop up an iPad or smartphone on your new desk with an AmazonBasics Stand for $10. It’s comprised of aluminum and rubber, yielding a high-end look and feel at an inexpensive price.

Don’t have an iPad? With Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad up to $99 off, now is an excellent time to strike. Prices start at $250, allowing you to score a solid device at a nice discount.

Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk features:

The simple Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk with Drawer will be your perfect home office accessory

The single drawer will hold all of your small office supplies while the spacious desk top is perfect for your laptop and paperwork

