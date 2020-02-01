At $109, it’s time to nab Tenda’s 3,500-sq. ft. 3-node Mesh Wi-Fi System

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova 3-node 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW5) for $108.99 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we have tracked. With an increasing level of competition in the mesh network space, pricing is beginning to plummet. This 3-node mesh system is ready to cover expansive homes reaching up to 3,500-square feet. Owners will score two Ethernet ports on the back of each node, allowing you to easily run a physical wire to several devices throughout the house to bolster reliability. Rated 4/5 stars.

Speaking from experience, it can be crucial to get your first node into a wide open space that can then project a signal to other access points. That’s why I bought Jadadol’s 50-ft. Flat Ethernet Cable for $10 and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. Now I have incredible speeds throughout my entire home. Since the cable is flat, it’s very simple to run it underneath baseboards to achieve a near-wireless look.

Looking for high-end mesh? Then you’ll be pleased to read that two of Google’s latest Nest Wifi nodes are on sale for $225. That ushers in a new low for this bundle, making now an excellent time to strike.

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

  • Real mesh network: supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical Protocol 802. 11S, The next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.
  • Router & extender replacement: Replaces existing router and Wi-Fi extender solution, works as real mesh wireless access point system behind current router.

