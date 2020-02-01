Twelve South Airfly USB-C pairs AirPods with Switch for under $58 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Airfly USB-C for $57.72 shipped. That’s $7+ off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’re on the wireless headphones train, there are still a few lingering instances when this change can turn into a hassle. In my book it is on Nintendo Switch and when wanting to share audio between multiple pairs of non-Apple Bluetooth headphones. This version of Airfly aims to squash the aforementioned issues thanks to USB-C connectivity. Battery life lasts 20+ hours on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If pairing AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones with a Nintendo Switch is your primary concern, consider HomeSpot for $40. It comes in a variety of colors that help it match your Nintendo Switch’s styling. I use it all the time, take a gander at my recent review to learn more. and recently reviewed it.

While we’re on the topic of Switch accessory reviews, let’s not forget about HORI Split Pad Pro. I’ve spent over a month with it now and it’s replaced my Joy-Con controllers when playing portably. I equate the swap to like taking a Pro controller with you everywhere.

Twelve South Airfly USB-C features:

NO MORE LIMITATIONS: Wirelessly transmit audio from your iPad or USB-C device to up to 2 AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones. Share a movie, song or podcast easily – without cords in the way.

NEVER RUN OUT OF BATTERY LIFE : AirFly USB-C has a battery life of 20+ hours. If you forget to charge AirFly or your iPad/ USB-C device, Airfly USB-C has pass through power and can be used while charging

