Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch sees $50 price cut to $150 + Charge 3 at $100, more

- Feb. 2nd 2020 9:51 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch in a variety of colors for $149.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous Amazon mention and the third-best offer to date from the retailer. Featuring up to 6-days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. Since being acquired by Google, we’ve already seen an improvement to heart rate tracking. And with Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out. Over 900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $99.95. Typically selling for $150, like you’ll find at Walmart, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Charge 3 leaves the gate with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, and a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Plus, it touts 7-day battery life, which makes it a notable option for those not wanting to have to charge their wearable each night. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 5,300 shoppers. Hit the jump for additional details.

Lastly, we’re seeing the Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $99.95 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally selling for $130, that’s good for a 27% discount and matches our previous holiday mention for the Amazon low. This smart scale monitors weight, body fat percentage, lean mass, and BMI, syncs with the rest of your Fitbit devices, and pairs to your smartphone over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It can also recognize up to eight different users. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,300 shoppers.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

