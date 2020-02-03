Amazon Cloud Cam is $70, today only while Ring Spotlight Cam hits $119

Today only, Woot offers Amazon Cloud Cam for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s down from the usual $120 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. Amazon Cloud Cam works with Alexa, delivering live feeds to your display-enabled Echo accessories. Includes a 30-day trial of cloud storage, 1080p feeds, and compatibility with Amazon Key delivery services. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More deals below.

Also on sale for today only, B&H offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p Outdoor Camera for $119 shipped. You’d typically pay $199 with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low by $30. Notable features here include full 1080p HD feeds and a built-in spotlight. The 140-degree field of view ensures that you won’t miss out on any of the action. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon Cloud Cam features:

Stay connected 24/7 – Catch activities as they happen in 1080p Full HD. Watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

Notifications – Get notified when Cloud Cam sees activity. Check in anytime or watch motion clips on the Cloud Cam mobile app.

See clearly in the dark – Night vision lets you detect what’s happening around the clock. Turn on/off night vision LEDs in the Cloud Cam App.

Two-way audio – Check in with the family or tell your dog to stop barking.

30-day free trial of Cloud Cam Plans – Get Smart Alerts and advanced features like person and audio detection, Zones, and see up to 30 days of video history.

Works with Alexa – Just ask Alexa to show your live feed on your Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Echo Show, or Echo Spot.

