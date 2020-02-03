At $32, Crosstour’s 1080p Dash Cam is an affordable way to capture travels

Crosstour America via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera (CR350) for $31.98 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. This dash cam gives you a highly-affordable way to capture road trips, what really happened in a car accident, and everything in between. Equipped with a night vision chip, this camera aims to let you see what’s going on no matter what time of day it is. A built-in G-Sensor automatically locks footage surrounding a collision, preventing it from being overwritten until you’ve had a chance to review it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got a dash cam, you’ll need a place to store footage. Luckily Samsung’s 32GB microSD Card clocks in at $7, keeping cost low enough that today’s savings can fully cover it.

Speaking of automotive cameras, did you see Garmin’s latest backup camera? One of its most innovative features has to be its ability to pair with some of the latest Garmin GPS units, providing an easy-to-install wireless experience.

Crosstour 1080p Dash Camera features:

1080P 3 INCH LCD CAR CAMERA – 6 glasses lens enables CR350 records truly vivid 1080P scene, and you can get the recordings playbacked on the 3 Inch LCD display at any time.

CAR RECORDER WITH PARKING MONITOR – Parking monitor activates the dash cam once detecting external force while parking. With loop recording and parking monitor, the cam guards your car for 24h a day.

