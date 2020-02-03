DEWALT and Milwaukee tools up to 50% off highlight Home Depot’s 1-day sale

- Feb. 3rd 2020 8:59 am ET

50% off
0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off various DEWALT and Milwaukee tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is DEWALT’s 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Driver Kit for $99. Regularly $160 or more, today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $60 and is a match of our previous mention. DEWALT includes the Drill and Driver plus two batteries and a wall charger with this kit. It’s more than enough power for basic DIY tasks around the house this winter. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You’ll find more deals from today’s sale at Home Depot below or you can jump into the entire promotion here.

Another standout is Milwaukee’s M18 4-tool Combo Kit for $269. There’s over $425 worth of value here in this combo kit, but you’d typically pay around $350. Milwaukee includes a drill, saw, driver, and flashlight in this bundle, alongside two 3Ah batteries and a wall charger. Not to mention a carrying case to help keep everything neat and tidy. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT Compact Drill/Driver features:

The DEWALT 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Compact Hammer drill / Driver Kit has a lightweight, compact design and is suitable for small to medium fastening and drilling applications. With the short front to back length, this drill/driver can get into tight areas and the slim handle means the tool balances well in your hand for a comfortable grip and excellent control. Loaded with power and speed, this kit is ideal for DIY projects or for jobsite use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

50% off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Dewalt Milwaukee

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp