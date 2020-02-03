DEWALT and Milwaukee tools up to 50% off highlight Home Depot’s 1-day sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off various DEWALT and Milwaukee tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is DEWALT’s 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Driver Kit for $99. Regularly $160 or more, today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $60 and is a match of our previous mention. DEWALT includes the Drill and Driver plus two batteries and a wall charger with this kit. It’s more than enough power for basic DIY tasks around the house this winter. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You’ll find more deals from today’s sale at Home Depot below or you can jump into the entire promotion here.

Another standout is Milwaukee’s M18 4-tool Combo Kit for $269. There’s over $425 worth of value here in this combo kit, but you’d typically pay around $350. Milwaukee includes a drill, saw, driver, and flashlight in this bundle, alongside two 3Ah batteries and a wall charger. Not to mention a carrying case to help keep everything neat and tidy. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT Compact Drill/Driver features:

The DEWALT 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Compact Hammer drill / Driver Kit has a lightweight, compact design and is suitable for small to medium fastening and drilling applications. With the short front to back length, this drill/driver can get into tight areas and the slim handle means the tool balances well in your hand for a comfortable grip and excellent control. Loaded with power and speed, this kit is ideal for DIY projects or for jobsite use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!