Say bye to ink and hello to HP's AirPrint-ready LaserJet Pro at $149 (25% off)

- Feb. 3rd 2020 2:51 pm ET

$149
0

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M130fw All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer for $148.90 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the best price we’ve tracked in several months. If you own an iOS or macOS device, AirPrint is one of those Apple features that just works. This HP LaserJet Pro supports it, paving the way for native printing capabilities on MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. You’ll also nab 23 page per minute print performance along with scan, copy, and fax capabilities. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you can live without all-in-one functionality, take a gander at HP’s $109 LaserJet Pro. This compact alternative is capable of cranking out 19 pages per minute and works with services like iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more. Built-in support for AirPrint makes it a cinch to print from iOS and macOS devices.

Speaking of MacBooks and iOS devices, right now you can score one of Targus’ sophisticated MacBook backpacks from $40.50. Two bags are available to choose from and a savings of at least $20 is in store.

HP LaserJet Pro M130fw features:

  • Main functions of the HP M130fw laser printer: monochrome print, scanner, copier, fax, wireless printing, color touchscreen, and more
  • Prints up to 23 pages/minute, input tray paper capacity up to 150 sheets, duty cycle up to 1,500 pages/month
  • Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone or iPad with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing

