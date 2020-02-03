Score one of Targus’ sophisticated MacBook backpacks from $40.50 (Save $20+)

Amazon is offering the Targus CitySmart EVA Pro Checkpoint-Friendly Backpack for $48.74 shipped. That’s $21 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. With room for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook and largest iPad, this backpack will prove to be an excellent solution for many. Owners will also find a bunch of storage throughout, providing plenty of space for headphones, sunglasses, and more. As you can see in the image above, there are slots for a variety of accessories, helping ensure that everything has its own place. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted the Targus Compact Rolling Backpack for $40.58 shipped at Amazon. That’s nearly $20 off the typical rate there and is within $0.59 of the lowest price we have tracked. Like the bag above, this option is also spacious, with enough room for 17-inch laptops. The built-in tablet compartment is ready to hold 11-inch iPad. Wheels make this bag easy to haul through airports, parking lots, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for an affordable alternative? Don’t forget about Lenovo’s $13 backpack deal. This inexpensive option drastically reduces cost while delivering a form-factor that is able to accommodate a wide variety of laptop sizes at up to 40% off.

Targus CitySmart EVA Pro Backpack features:

Adjustable padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry.

Integrated trolley strap for easier travel

Dimensions: 13.50 x 18.25 x 8.75 (W x H x D)

