Your audio setup deserves KEF’s LS50 monitor pair: $900 (30% off, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the KEF LS50 Mini Monitor Pair for $899.98 shipped. Down from $1,300, this is a match for its all-time low and our last mention. If you’re building a high-end audio editing or music creation station, quality speakers are a must. These offer a frequency response of 79Hz-28kHz, ensuring that you can hear just about every note imaginable. KEF states that these speakers are “one of the most award-winning speaker products ever released” by the company. No matter what your goal is with these speakers, just about anything you play through them is bound to sound fantastic. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, you’ll need speaker wire to use these. Amazon sells 100-feet for $13.50 Prime shipped, so be sure to grab that. Also, don’t forget to check out our Bluetooth speaker roundup from earlier today with prices from $40 if you’re in the market for something portable.

However, those on tighter budgets who still want bookshelf speakers will want to check out the Edifier R1280T. These bookshelf speakers are just $100 shipped on Amazon and still provide a higher-end experience than any build-in speaker you’ll come across. Just know that they won’t be quite as clear, and the response range isn’t exactly the same as today’s lead deal. But, it’s $800 less, which leaves quite a bit in your wallet.

KEF LS50 Monitor Pair features:

he LS50 radiates an extremely large listening sweet spot and delivers a remarkably fast, clean, and expansive sound with its Uni-Q driver array.

The construction of the LS50’s cabinets plays a big part in their sound. From baffle shaping and port design, the LS50 reproduces your audio completely flat and unaltered.

The LS50 comes in four spectacular colors, each with its own corresponding Uni-Q driver array color and frequency response is 79Hz – 28kHz (±3dB)

The LS50 is one of the most award-winning speaker products ever released by KEF, receiving accolades from such publications as Stereophile, What Hi-Fi, and The Absolute Sound. Design – Two-way bass reflex

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!