Take one of Bose’s speakers on-the-go for as little as $79 (Save up to $40)

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This Bose offering is compact and comes in three colorways, allowing users to pick the best look to pair with their unique style. Once charged, Bose SoundLink Micro offers 6-hours of playback on a single charge. Owners can expect “crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted the Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $159 shipped at Amazon. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best price drops we’ve tracked outside of special holiday offers. With 360-degree sound and up to 12-hour battery life, this Bose speaker is great for placing in the middle of the room when the whole group wants to listen. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re an Anker fan, you can snag its Soundcore Boost Bluetooth Speaker for $50. This reduces expense while still yielding Anker’s patented BassUp technology alongside “20W of powerful, high-fidelity audio.”

ICYMI, we spotted a couple of other Bose speaker offerings on sale yesterday. Swing by to find more options priced from $99.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker features:

CRISP, BALANCED SOUND and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud & clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips

WATERPROOF speaker from the Inside out (Ipx7 rating), with soft, rugged exterior, resists dents, cracks and scratches

EASILY PORTABLE with a Tear resistant strap to bring it wherever you go, strap to your backpack, cooler or handlebars

