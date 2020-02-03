Work from the couch with this memory foam lap desk at just $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $30 going rate, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2018 and is the best available. If you frequently work from the couch, then you know how annoying it can be to have your laptop on your actual lap. This desk takes care of that and is comfortable to boot thanks to its memory foam bottom. There’s a tray to hold an iPad or smartphone, plus it’s angled to be easier to work on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the LapGear name to save some cash. This model is similar, though it offers a slightly different design. At $17 Prime shipped, you’ll save a few bucks over today’s lead deal, so do keep that in mind.

While working on the couch, why not upgrade your mouse game? Logitech’s MX Master 3 is currently 25% off at $75. This deal that we spotted earlier is a match for its all-time low and is the best available.

LapGear Lap Desk features:

Fits up to 15 6 inch laptops

Media slot holds your cell phone tablet or e-reader

Tapered memory foam cushion provides stability for your devices

Ergonomic wrist pad makes typing comfortable and keeps your laptop from sliding

Smooth flat surface provides proper ventilation for your laptop

