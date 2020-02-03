Logitech’s MX Master 3 returns to an all-time low of $75 (Save 25%)

- Feb. 3rd 2020 2:24 pm ET

0

Lenovo is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 for $74.99 shipped. Normally $100, this is a 25% discount and matches the all-time low price that we’ve only seen once before. I’ve been a huge fan of Logitech’s mice, and use the MX Vertical daily when at my home workstation. While on-the-go, I always use Logitech’s MX Master lineup. You’ll find a side-scroll wheel here, an ergonomic design, USB-C charging, and Logitech’s unique Flow software that allows you to use it on more than one computer at a time. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

As I said, I travel with my MX Master 2S often. Something that makes traveling super simple is keeping the mouse in its own case. Not only does it stay protected from the elements, bumps, and scratches, but it also ensures that my wireless dongle is always with the mouse (just in case.) Plus, it easily hooks onto my bag so it’s always within reach. This MX Master 3 case is just $14 Prime shipped and is a great way to spend just a bit of your savings.

If you’re also looking to upgrade the office with a new keyboard, Logitech’s K860 is a must-have. While I never thought I’d like ergonomic keyboards, much like the MX Vertical, I absolutely love it. Learn more in my hands-on review.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

