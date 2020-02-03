Lenovo’s Smart Clock hits a new all-time low of $26 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

VIPOutlet is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock in refurbished condition for $26.10 shipped with the code 10valentine at checkout. This is down from its $80 list price, $50 sale at Best Buy, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Lenovo’s Smart Clock is the perfect bedside companion. It offers a compact form factor, built-in USB charging port, and even has a snooze feature if you use it to set an alarm. The snooze feature is quite unique. Instead of having to speak to your assistant or tap a button like we’re used to, just hitting the top of the Smart Clock snoozes like you’d expect an alarm to function. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Now, when it comes to smart speakers, this is likely among the most budget-friendly models that you’ll find. One of the only lower-cost alternatives is the Eufy Genie Alexa-enabled Smart Speaker which is just $20 Prime shipped. Do keep in mind that you won’t get a display here, and will have to interact using only your voice.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

