Marmot’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off popular jackets, vests, more

- Feb. 3rd 2020 3:52 pm ET

The Marmot End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of jackets, vests, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free expedited shipping on all orders. The men’s Precip Eco Jacket is highly packable, which is great for storing and traveling with. This jacket is also waterproof for spring and it comes in several color options. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale it’s marked down to just $60. It also features a breathable design that helps to keep you comfortable throughout the day and has zippered pockets to store essentials. Find the rest of our top picks from Marmot below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

